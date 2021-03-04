J&M Sanitation Deploys BYD Electric Refuse Trucks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2021 --(



The BYD 8R heavy-duty trucks feature BYD’s proprietary electric propulsion system designed specifically for refuse collection. With 295kWh of battery capacity, the trucks are built to support a full day’s operations. The cabs, chassis, and propulsion systems were built by BYD and are equipped with 31-yard automated side-loader bodies made by Amrep, a refuse truck body manufacturer.



The all-electric trucks feature an all-Hardox 450 body shell, providing unparalleled strength and durability with a 175k psi rated hopper and body, offering an exterior 4x stronger than ordinary mild steel grades, while weighing 20% less than a traditional refuse truck.



J&M Sanitation trucks run each weekday, each serving about 800 Kuna homes resulting in 1,065 lifts of the arm daily and approximately 18 tons of refuse collected. Without opportunity charging, each of the trucks can return following a completed route with 18% remaining State of Charge (SOC). J&M plans to utilize opportunity charging– plugging in during routine downtime – to maintain additional SOC throughout their routes.



“Our company made this investment to not only serve the community we love but also preserve the community,” said operation manager Chad Gordon of J&M Sanitation. “We are a small, family-owned business. We care enough about our environment that we wanted to make the switch to zero-emission, electric vehicles. It is time for our industry to make changes to help preserve the natural beauty of our world. We can make a difference and we wanted to be a catalyst for change.”



“As the waste management industry seeks to provide zero-emission trucks for the communities they serve, J&M Sanitation is demonstrating with BYD that battery-electric trucks are ready to fully support their operations,” said Aaron Gillmore, BYD’s vice president of truck business. “Our trucks are hard at work every day, proving that electric is the new standard.”



“Amrep is known for being ‘west coast clean’ and ‘east coast strong,’” explained Alan Blanchard, regional sales manager, refuse bodies for Amrep. “Working as a partner to deploy one of the first all-electric refuse trucks is a testament to that statement and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of leading change within the industry.”



BYD electric trucks are clean and quiet, with fewer moving parts than carbon-burning trucks. With fewer vibrations than conventional vehicles, the BYD trucks provide the operator with a better driving experience.



“As a small, family-owned company, we were able to make the change from diesel to the electric waste removal vehicles long before legislation mandated the change,” said J&M Owner and CEO Tim Gordon. “I want to encourage legislators from across the country and government officials from the energy department to consider legislation that encourages other waste removal companies to make this change sooner. If a small company like ours can make the change, larger companies can too.”



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save the electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America.



