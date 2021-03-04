Private Placement Markets & Steve Muehler Introduce “PPM No Fee Health Insurance Advisory”

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder and President of Private Placement Markets, announced that the Firm will begin offering its “No Fee Health Insurance Advisory” division in March of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2021



Steve Muehler stated that “simply put, we believe that health insurance is one of the most important needs for all individuals in California, and it can also be one of the most important decisions a family can make each year. We have plenty of revenue streams here at Private Placement Markets, to us it just makes sense to provide a service to a consumer without the expectation of financial compensation. When you look at our vast product lines, the one that makes the most sense is Individual and Family Health Insurance. For that family to have an educated and experienced individual sitting with them and explaining in complete understandable detail their health insurance options and detailing the provider(s), and that ‘consultant’ to be completely unbiased should be a comforting fact to that family. Health Insurance is too important of a product to have any potentials for preference for any insurer due to potential financial compensation or reward in my opinion.”



Steve Muehler concluded that all Agent Examinations and Educational requirements are complete and the Firm is just waiting on final registrations to be complete before beginning Residential Life, Health & Disability Insurance operations in the State of California.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· Private Placement Markets – Commercial Insurance: https://www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com

· Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds: https://www.MuleHairBail.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



