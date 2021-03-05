Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Sardina Systems and Ambedded Technology Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Scale Out Enterprise Software-Defined Storage Solution on Kubernetes

A solution created to fulfil the enterprise customers needs for a scalable, flexible, and efficient SDS solution.

London, United Kingdom, March 05, 2021 --(



Companies looking for an agile, automated SDS Kubernetes based solution to replace the static and inefficient hardware can now embrace the innovative joint solution offered by Sardina Systems and Ambedded Technology partnership.



The result of the strategic partnership combines Sardinas award-winning FishOS solution - an OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud platform with zero-downtime operations, with Ambedded’s Unified Virtual Storage (UVS) Manager - a web-based graphical user interface (GUI) enabling administrators to simplify the way to manage, configure and monitor Ceph storage (SDS).



The Software Defined Storage solution is highly scalable and easy-to-operate, it is reducing the infrastructure capital investment and operational cost while achieving high availability, and it is helping to improve performance in both on-premise or hosted private cloud systems.



“We have teamed with Ambedded Technology to fulfill the enterprise customers’ needs for faster scalability, higher availability, greater flexibility, and efficiency allowing them to focus on application development and operations with a reduced operational cost."



"What seemed to be impossible a few years ago, can now be just one click away for enterprises to benefit of Kubernetes and OpenStack clouds in a single platform offering customers a highly scalable, automated technology with operational tools and optimised infrastructure,” said Mihaela Constantinescu from Sardina Systems.



Thanks to both partners' global coverage, the solution is available to the worldwide market enabling a scalable, flexible, and automated fully managed storage solution for today's business and application demands. The applications are dynamically provisioned with the precise mix of capacity, performance, and security needed.



"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sardina Systems. Together we can offer a wider range of turnkey solutions to our customers, from the infrastructure to the software-defined storage, which enables our enterprise customers to move to an efficient software-defined IT solution without facing the complicated integrations," said Dominique SUN from Ambedded Technology.



The joint solution comes with broad benefits for customers, among which:

- Easy to use, scale and manage storage

- Lower initial investment and operational expenses, even at a massive scale

- Automated operational tools for the entire lifecycle of OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud operations

- Highly available and scalable platform

- Exceptional performance

- Affordable infrastructure cost



About Sardina Systems

Founded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.



Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK.



About Ambedded Technology

Ambedded is a software-defined storage company with expertise in Linux OS, kernel, software-defined storage, embedded system, and Arm server.



With the purpose-built Ceph appliance, Ambedded team owns extensive experience to help customers to adopt Ceph solutions into versatile industries, such as Telecom, medical, military, edge datacenter, and HA required enterprise storage. London, United Kingdom, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sardina Systems, a leading OpenStack and Kubernetes platforms software vendor addressing the full lifecycle of clouds with pre-integrated operations tools, and Ambedded Technology, a software-defined storage company with expertise on Ceph storage and embedded arm platform, today announced they have partnered to deliver a highly efficient and modern Software Defined-Storage solution.Companies looking for an agile, automated SDS Kubernetes based solution to replace the static and inefficient hardware can now embrace the innovative joint solution offered by Sardina Systems and Ambedded Technology partnership.The result of the strategic partnership combines Sardinas award-winning FishOS solution - an OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud platform with zero-downtime operations, with Ambedded’s Unified Virtual Storage (UVS) Manager - a web-based graphical user interface (GUI) enabling administrators to simplify the way to manage, configure and monitor Ceph storage (SDS).The Software Defined Storage solution is highly scalable and easy-to-operate, it is reducing the infrastructure capital investment and operational cost while achieving high availability, and it is helping to improve performance in both on-premise or hosted private cloud systems.“We have teamed with Ambedded Technology to fulfill the enterprise customers’ needs for faster scalability, higher availability, greater flexibility, and efficiency allowing them to focus on application development and operations with a reduced operational cost.""What seemed to be impossible a few years ago, can now be just one click away for enterprises to benefit of Kubernetes and OpenStack clouds in a single platform offering customers a highly scalable, automated technology with operational tools and optimised infrastructure,” said Mihaela Constantinescu from Sardina Systems.Thanks to both partners' global coverage, the solution is available to the worldwide market enabling a scalable, flexible, and automated fully managed storage solution for today's business and application demands. The applications are dynamically provisioned with the precise mix of capacity, performance, and security needed."We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sardina Systems. Together we can offer a wider range of turnkey solutions to our customers, from the infrastructure to the software-defined storage, which enables our enterprise customers to move to an efficient software-defined IT solution without facing the complicated integrations," said Dominique SUN from Ambedded Technology.The joint solution comes with broad benefits for customers, among which:- Easy to use, scale and manage storage- Lower initial investment and operational expenses, even at a massive scale- Automated operational tools for the entire lifecycle of OpenStack and Kubernetes cloud operations- Highly available and scalable platform- Exceptional performance- Affordable infrastructure costAbout Sardina SystemsFounded in 2014, Sardina Systems makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on enterprise applications and services. FishOS natively converges server, storage, virtualization, and networking into a resilient, software-defined AI-based solution. Optimized performance, cloud flexibility, robust security, for all enterprise applications at any scale.Sardina Systems has operations in Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the UK.About Ambedded TechnologyAmbedded is a software-defined storage company with expertise in Linux OS, kernel, software-defined storage, embedded system, and Arm server.With the purpose-built Ceph appliance, Ambedded team owns extensive experience to help customers to adopt Ceph solutions into versatile industries, such as Telecom, medical, military, edge datacenter, and HA required enterprise storage. Contact Information Sardina Systems

Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sardina Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend