Leonardo da Vinci Cartographer and Inventor of the Google Map is Finalist in Book Cover Design Competition

The book cover of Leonardo da Vinci Cartographer and Inventor of the Google Map has been chosen as a finalist for the Da Vinci Eye award given as part of the Eric Hoffer Book Awards. Over 2,000 books were submitted for the 2021 judging, so competition was intense.

The book itself, which is also in competition for content, is by prize winning author Ann C. Pizzorusso. The book details the vital importance of maps and the little known, but extraordinary accomplishments of Leonardo da Vinci as a Renaissance cartographer. Since many examples of his maps survive today, (with an extensive collection in the Royal Collection Library at Windsor Castle), the illustrations allow us to understand not only his skill, but the instruments he invented to achieve nearly perfect accuracy in his measurements. He melded his knowledge of geology, engineering, surveying, hydrology and of course art to revolutionize cartography. His innovations are on every map we use today. We can even name him the inventor of the Google Map. New York, NY, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The book cover was designed by Naples, Italy artist Francesco Filippini who used a map of Tuscany, looking toward the Tyrrhenian Sea, by Leonardo da Vinci. The bird's eye view of the territory was developed by Leonardo as he honed his map making skills.