SMi Reports: Exploring the challenges, practices and drivers in the aftermath of the transition for Parallel Trade.

Collaborate and share ideas of how a hard Brexit will impact the EU market and the effects of Parallel Trade practices.



For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure available to download online: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom7



New Session Added:



Jan Grumiller, Research Scientist, Global Economy and Development, Austrian Foundation for Development Research (ÖFSE) has confirmed to speak at the conference this year.



His presentation on "Security of supply for medical and pharmaceutical goods: lessons from the pandemic" covering:

• Security of supply for medical and pharmaceutical products

• Recent policy discussions on increasing the resilience of global supply chains

• Reshoring as a solution?



New Panel Discussions Added to the Agenda:



Understanding How COVID-19 Will Continue To Affect Parallel Trade

• Exploring how we have dealt with a shortage and restriction of medical products

• Examining how the supply chain has dealt with this shortage of products

• What has the export ban and the blocked movement of products meant for parallel trade?

• How are manufacturers going to supply during this period?

• Future implications?



Panelists:

Vimal Unewal, PT across Europe, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Richard Freudenberg, Secretary-General, BAEPD

Tine Petric, Head Channel Management RE, Novartis Pharma AG

Olga Ruppert, Senior Legal Advisor, Affordable Medicines Europe



Export Bans And Parallel Trade

• Exploring how export bans are limiting sourcing opportunities of traders to understand how trade is decreasing

• Will these export bans be kept up in the future?

• Identifying the impact of COVID-19 on export bans in order to understand its significant effect on parallel trade

• What will happen with export bans once the COVID problems are solved?



Panellists:

Vimal Unewal, PT across Europe, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, Affordable Medicines Europe

Fabrizio Gianfrate, Professor of Health Economics, University of Ferrara and Rome

Soeren Brenoee, Senior Economist, Copenhagen Economics



Register for the virtual conference: online access here: www.parallel-trade.com/prcom7



Plus Post Conference Interactive Workshops:

• The law of parallel trade: past, present and future, hosted by Bruckhaus Freshfields Deringer

• Masterclass in EU Distribution: Strategy & Implementation hosted by Alira Health



Parallel Trade Conference 2021

Virtual conference: online access only

22nd – 23rd March 2021

Proudly sponsored by UL Global Pharma Alira Health



Contact Information:

For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.parallel-trade.com/prcom7



