Tammy Johnson, Becomes a Number 1 Amazon Best Seller with Her New e-Book, "How to Make Money with Your Music: Performing Artist Edition"

Author, Tammy Johnson released her e-book on February 20th, 2021, and it went to the number one bestseller's list on Amazon.com on February 26th, 2021.

"When I looked at the ranking for my book, I thought I was imagining things. I created the book to show musicians that they can make money outside of just getting a record deal and selling a single or album. To see my work, get noticed in this way has really made the time I put into writing this book worth it," said Tammy Johnson, author of "How To Make Money With Your Music: Performing Artist Edition."



The book is available on the amazon.com site at this link, Amazon.com: How To Make Money With Your Music: Performing Artist Edition eBook: Johnson, Tammy: Kindle Store.



About the Book: This book is for musicians looking to create a stream of revenue with their music. Creating a stream of income is not hard when it comes to the many ways you can make a living with your music.



Tammy Johnson is the owner of Phoenixstar9 Online a music marketing and promotions company that was launched in February of 2012. She is also the host of the podcast, "Dream Big Live Large."



