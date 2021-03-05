New Release from Higher Ground Books & Media and Author, Kerry Olitzky

What happens with older siblings when a child is born? Jealously--then unconditional love. Springing out of the tradition of planting a tree when a baby is born, this is a spiritual story of gratitude by an older brother.

Dr. Kerry M. Olitzky is an associate at Mersky, Jaffe & Associates (MJA), a consulting group that specializes in fundraising and executive search solutions. He is the author of over 75 books and hundreds of articles in a variety of fields, including four books on addiction and recovery, all published by Jewish Lights. His opinion pieces are published in leading publications throughout North America and in Israel. Among his most recent publications are: a new translation and commentary on the book of Job with Leonard Kravitz (Wipf and Stock), an inclusive haggadah called Welcome to the Seder (Behrman House) and children’s books: Where’s the Potty of this Ark (Kar-Ben) and The Littlest Candle: A Hanukkah Story (Kalaniot).



Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.