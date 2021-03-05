Rosenberg Fans Canada Introduces Their New More Powerful “Gen 3+” EC Motor

Press Releases Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Press Release

Toronto, Canada, March 05, 2021 --(



For many years Rosenberg has provided a wide range of high-quality products for the HVAC market. With the introduction of Gen3+ EC Motor, the company continues their ongoing commitment to delivering leading-edge fans with the latest technologies for different industries and applications.



The “Gen3+” EC Motor offers up to 4% higher efficiencies compared to previous generation fan systems. Input voltage range of 200-480 VAC (±10 %) and DC voltage input of 260-680V DC (±10 %) is possible.



The Gen3+ EC Motor is capable of up to 49% more power in the same footprint as previous generation motors. Other benefits of the motor are highlighted as follows:



- Electronic Quick Change (EQC) technology allows for the replacement of the electronics in minutes without touching the motor or the impeller

- Larger terminal area with increased water resistance and enhanced wiring connections

- Improved thermal management with a larger heat sink

- Integrated inspection LED for service and fault indication

- Enhanced resistance to electrical spikes from the power grid – wider voltage tolerances, improved wire connections



For more information about the Gen3+ EC Motor and other products from Rosenberg Canada, please visit - https://www.rosenbergcanada.com/. Rosenberg Canada can also be found across social media, including LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.



Since 2005, Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., located in Mississauga, Ontario, has been the sales office and warehouse of the Rosenberg Group in Canada. They offer a complete range of OEM industrial fans and blowers for a variety of applications.



For more information contact:

Alex Romanov,

Director of Marketing

Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

1210 Mid-Way Blvd, Unit 20

Mississauga, ON, L5T 2B8

Tel: (905) 565-1038 (ON, Head Office)

Tel: (514) 592-7462 (QC, NS, NB, NF)

Tel: (403) 992-6042 (SK, AB, BC)

Fax: (905) 565-0161

Email: info@rosenbergcanada.com

http://rosenbergcanada.com

