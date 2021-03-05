Scientology Churches Are Open: Exciting New Chapter Begins for Scientologists @home

Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2021 --(



Created at the start of the pandemic as a worldwide platform for Scientologists to connect and share how they’re staying safe and making the most of their time at home during the lockdown, Scientologists @home gradually added stories of people getting back to work, and now going back to Church. Stories from Scientologists like Michael Clancy, who says, “I’m just arriving at the Kansas City Church. I’m so excited. It means a lot that this place is open now, because this has been a lifeline for me—a source of education, knowledge, understanding. I’m getting answers to questions I’ve had my whole life.”



Videos from across the globe—from Budapest to Sydney—show Scientologists’ excitement in embarking on a new course of study in their Churches, kept pristinely clean and sanitized with all the protocols in place to create a safe environment.



Since launching on Scientology Network and the Daily Connect website, the Scientologists @home series has exploded in popularity, with people from over 400 cities and 50 countries around the world, ages 5 to 85, submitting their videos.



The upbeat and optimistic tone to each video is punctuated with Scientologists sharing how they’ve been studying and applying LRH Technology from a number of books and free courses, at home or at work, to improve their lives.



Watch new videos daily on Scientology Network (DIRECTV Channel 320) and streaming online at scientology.tv/AtHome.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



