Future Electronics Signs New Global Franchise Agreement with ScioSense

Future Electronics has signed a new global franchise agreement with ScioSense.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 05, 2021 --(



ScioSense is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge sensor technologies that are innovative, easy to handle, reliable and affordable. The company offers a broad range of off-the-shelf products and applications, as well as innovative solutions tailored to customers' specific needs. ScioSense produces humidity, gas/air quality, temperature, pressure and flow sensors.



ScioSense was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between AMS and Wise Road Capital. The decades of experience and knowledge of AMS is incorporated in ScioSense, dating back to the times of ACAM and Applied Sensors. Wise Road Capital provides the in-depth market knowledge and funding to ensure the stability and growth of the company. ScioSense employs more than 100 people and is continuing its rapid growth in markets around the word.



Future Electronics customers in several key industries, including automotive, industrial, environmental, and consumer goods will benefit from ScioSense's advanced sensing solutions.



To find out more about ScioSense products available through Future Electronics, and to access the world's largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



