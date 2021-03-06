PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Urite Brings Records

Urite Brings Records, a Ghana Based Record Label, is Currently Looking for an Artist/Content Manager to Sign and Manage Anthony B. Hiplove

Accra, Ghana, March 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Baidoo, also known as Anthony B. Hiplove, a Ghanaian born rapper, vocalist and songwriter has said in an interview in Accra, Ghana that he is currently looking for a new manager to sign him and assist in managing his career.

Anthony has released eighteen debut singles on Apple music with the help of his record label Urite Brings.

Africori, his online music distributor for the past six years, has been able to market and distribute his songs worldwide and has reached thousands of listeners across other music platforms.

In view of this, he is currently planning to go on his first international tour to countries like United States of America, England, Canada and France.

In this interview, he said he urgently needs a new manger to manage and assist him on his first musical concert tour.

Urite Brings Records, a Multimedia Music company based in Accra, Ghana is proud to announce this news to the press.
Contact Information
Urite Brings Records
Anthony Baidoo
+233570193641
Contact
https://anthonybhiplife.wixsite.com/anthonybhiplove-1
+233578014004

