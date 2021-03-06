Urite Brings Records, a Ghana Based Record Label, is Currently Looking for an Artist/Content Manager

Press Releases Urite Brings Records Press Release

Accra, Ghana, March 06, 2021 --(



Anthony has released eighteen debut singles on Apple music with the help of his record label Urite Brings.



Africori, his online music distributor for the past six years, has been able to market and distribute his songs worldwide and has reached thousands of listeners across other music platforms.



In view of this, he is currently planning to go on his first international tour to countries like United States of America, England, Canada and France.



In this interview, he said he urgently needs a new manger to manage and assist him on his first musical concert tour.



Anthony Baidoo

+233570193641



https://anthonybhiplife.wixsite.com/anthonybhiplove-1

+233578014004



