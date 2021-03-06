Luminit Government Services Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant from the Air Force Testing Center

Press Releases Luminit Government Services Press Release Share Blog

Since its inception, Luminit Government Services has helped military and defense partners develop the next generation of cutting-edge optics. Chief Scientist, Dr. Russell Kurtz, inventor of the monolithic IR diffuser and an expert in optics, worked alongside a team of engineers with over 150 years of combined experience in optics technologies. A less strict, moderate environment version can be used for IR beam combining in more normal environments. For more information, contact sales@luminitgs.com Torrance, CA, March 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Luminit Government Services (LGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Luminit LLC that serves aerospace and defense customers, has been awarded an SBIR Phase 1 Grant from the Air Force Testing Center (AFTC). The three-month program will support LGS’ continued efforts to develop a Diffuser-based Combiner Screen (DiSC) for high-resolution foveated imaging to test spaceborne sensors.An adaptation of the commercial Light Shaping Diffuser®, the DiSC applies directly to the AFTC sensor test site that operates under extreme conditions. Monolithic and fabricated from either Silicon or Germanium with a gold coating, the DiSC is extremely rugged and designed to withstand the cryogenic temperatures of space. The pattern etched into surface of each screen produces a smooth, aberration-free, bright image to the collimator or sensor.“Luminit has long had a leading position in optical diffusion technology,” notes Dr. Engin Arik, President & CEO of Luminit, the parent company of LGS. “The current technology is a sandblasted Ge wafer, which has uncontrolled and noisy image properties, especially in longer-wavelength imaging. The DiSC produces excellent Mid-Wave IR images when used with a thermal scene projector.”Since its inception, Luminit Government Services has helped military and defense partners develop the next generation of cutting-edge optics. Chief Scientist, Dr. Russell Kurtz, inventor of the monolithic IR diffuser and an expert in optics, worked alongside a team of engineers with over 150 years of combined experience in optics technologies. A less strict, moderate environment version can be used for IR beam combining in more normal environments. For more information, contact sales@luminitgs.com Contact Information Luminit

