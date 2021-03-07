Capital Communications Opening in Geneva for Impact Branding

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Capital Communications Press Release

Capital Communications, a leading international specialist PR agency, is opening its new presence in Geneva.

Geneva, Switzerland, March 07, 2021 --



Building on over 25 years of experience in corporate and transaction communications, financial communications and investor relations, media relations and branding, Capital Communications will continue to offer its current services from Silicon Valley to Shanghai, while deploying its Impact Branding platform to facilitate communications supporting ESG priorities, ESG reporting, positive environmental and social impact, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Capital Communications has launched its Swiss presence as a member of Impact Hub Geneva, the innovation lab that brings engaged people together to enable the transition into a more inclusive and respectful future. This is a strategic choice, as a first step in the process of establishing its own branch office in Geneva, to embed the office in a supportive sustainability-focused community, and to participate in the growth of Geneva’s sustainability ecosystem.



“We feel that the market and Capital Communications have together reached a development point which made this move essential and important,” said Gabor Hegyi, Founding Managing Director of Capital Communications. “As our focus on sustainability and impact developed, so did our relationship with Geneva and the Swiss market, alongside the global business and financial community’s growing concern with sustainability and the SDGs. The result is a natural fit.”



“Geneva is our choice for expansion because it has the critical mass of both international policy bodies and financial enterprises needed to create a key centre for sustainable finance, while driving adoption of sustainability priorities and the SDGs,” added Paul Mackintosh, Senior Consultant at Capital Communications. “Our Impact Branding platform is premised on a deep knowledge of sustainability issues and benchmarks, for corporate and IR purposes. We plan to support Geneva’s rise as a major global nexus for impact investment and sustainability-focused business.”



“During the previous communications projects we have done for UNDP Geneva, I have realized that Geneva, with its essential knowledge base, offers a unique opportunity to further develop our Impact Branding service and help to achieve the implementation of the SDGs,” added Szilvia Hegyi, Marketing & Communications Consultant at Capital Communications.



Paul Mackintosh

+41 79 463 86 45



capital.hu



