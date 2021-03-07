LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN 2021 – The Platform for Energy Efficiency & Digitalization

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Bangkok, Thailand, March 07, 2021 --(



The 8th Edition of the show focuses on:

· Various segments related to sustainability, digitalization, and IoT industry

· Exciting highlights to help you to better connect with your target buyers

· Energy efficiency solutions for sustainability & wellbeing



Connecting Lighting for Sustainable Life!

In line with the current and future industry and market trends in South East Asia (ASEAN), especially in the era of IoT, digitalization, energy efficiency and sustainability, LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN 2021 is organized with the theme “Connecting Lighting for Sustainable Life” focusing on 5 key market segments :

· Energy Efficiency by Digitalization & Technology

· SMART, IOT, Connectivity

· Sustainability & Environment

· Health & Wellbeing

· Innovation and Startup



Major Highlights of the Show

SMARTECH as an addition to the LED Expo focuses more towards sustainability & smart technology, special zones are included to enhance the overall experience.

· Product Certification Assistance Zone

· Startup Innovation Zone

· Energy Saving & Sustainability Zone

· Lighting Design Zone

· B2B Matching Programme



Gain Industry Knowledge

A series of knowledge sessions will be conducted at the event. Each of them is different from the other, yet comprises various information & expertise from the lighting + IoT industry.

· Smart ASEAN Forum

· Thailand Focus Seminar

· Thailand Smart Automation & Digital IOT Workshop

· Technology and innovative Solution Presentation

· Light ASEAN Forum

· Seminar on the latest Standard & Requirement for the LED industry

· Buyer Forum - Business Opportunities in emerging countries of ASEAN



Why Thailand?

The central region of Thailand is likely to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue based on ongoing commercial, retail, and hospitality projects in the region. Additionally, infrastructural development such as the establishment of True Digital Park as a part of “Thailand 4.0 “ the new economic model in Thailand is further likely to drive the commercial demand for LED lighting in the country.



Set Your Calendar

LED Expo Thailand + SMARTECH ASEAN 2021 will be held at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand from 1st to 3rd September 2021.



About the organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. IMPACT organises and manages professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and trainings, working in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://ledexpothailand.com/virtual



