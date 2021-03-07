MTech Mobility Announces Expansion of Operations in Atlanta

Press Releases MTech Mobility Press Release

New Facility in Norcross Signals Strong Customer Demand in the Region

Following a year of exceptional growth, the expansion supports MTech’s continuing plan to place strategic service centers in close proximity to key partners and customers as a way to provide improved service, reduce turnaround time and lower shipping costs through regional service delivery.



“Based on increasing customer and partner demand, Atlanta has quickly become a strategic hub requiring regional availability of the entire suite of MTech services,” said Anthony Fernandez, Vice President of Operations. “This location will act as a full-service center providing procurement, deployment, repair and reverse logistics services for customers of all sizes and IT and mobile devices of any kind.” The new MTech Mobility Atlanta facility is set to open in April 2021 and doubles the capacity of MTech’s current Atlanta-based operation.



“Expanding our footprint in Atlanta is an exciting milestone for MTech,” said Jay Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer. “Some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies are headquartered in the Atlanta area, making the decision to grow there an easy one.” In addition to Atlanta, MTech operates locations in Florida, China, Hong Kong and Ireland.



About MTech Mobility



