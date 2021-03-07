Exdale AG is Launching Its Global Networking Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Exdale AG Press Release

Exdale AG is announcing the launch of its new platform in beta version called zame.

Project "zame" was brought to life by the Zurich-based start-up company, Exdale AG. It was founded in the middle of the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 and is now ready to roll out its online platform in beta.



"zame" has been designed to facilitate the easy exchange of knowledge, creating a strong, collaborative network for management assistants, business travellers, expats and relocation organisers. A surprisingly unsupported field, despite the fact that assistants, behind the successful businessmen, are the backbone of many organisations.



The aim of the founders was to make assistants’ life easier with a platform where they can create time efficiencies in their daily work and collaborate as well. Hence, the name of the project is "zame," which means together in Swiss German.



The additional part of the web address (https://www.zame.global) emphasises the international character of the activities, knowledge and community formed via zame.



Raffael Luthiger (CTO) highlighted the technological challenges of the project.



“The key is understanding the prospective users and then translating the problem into a user-friendly online solution. The best programs will fail too if the bottom of a problem that you are trying to solve is not properly understood.” Therefore "zame" has aspirations to continuously develop new features in direct cooperation with its members.



Andreas Schranz (CEO) entrepreneur with extensive experience in guest relations and customer service has initiated the project "zame." Due to his personal experience working with assistants, he knows the difficulties they face day to day. How much time it takes to search for reliable suppliers and how often they work against tight deadlines. Their lack of network is apparent too.



“Finding reliable suppliers without global network and local expertise is time-consuming. We, however, have a solution for that.”



About Exdale AG

Exdale AG is a start-up company founded in 2020 with the purpose of creating an online platform for assistants. The company is operating in two locations (Zurich, Switzerland and Sopron, Hungary). The software development as well as the data storage are located in Switzerland. Back office services and support are based in Hungary. The company was founded by two entrepreneurs Andreas Schranz (OZ Swiss Services AG) and Raffael Luthiger (Huanga IT Solutions AG).



Andreas Schranz

+41765660068



zame.global



