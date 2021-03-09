Adtelligent Announces the Launch of Its New Demand Side Platform DSP Simplified

Press Releases Adtelligent Inc. Press Release

Adtelligent has recently announced the official launch of DSP Simplified, its demand-side platform that can be used by direct advertisers, agencies, marketers, affiliates, and others as a fully self-serve advertising platform. This US-based sell-side ad tech company offers holistic supply and demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers and advertisers.

A demand-side platform or DSP may be referred to as software used by advertisers for purchasing a display, video, native, push, in-page push, pop, and calendar ads from a marketplace on which publishers list advertising inventory. These platforms allow publishers to run campaigns using direct links or HTML banners.



Some of the key benefits of DSP Simplified from Adtelligent includes

- Cross-channel solution with multiple formats: Display, Video, Push Notifications, In-Page Push Notifications, Pops, Calendar, Native;

- A lot of own and operated traffic sources and connected supply-side partners;

- Automated bidding optimization rules;

- Audience segments based on a wide variety of user activities, like subscription period, browser languages for all formats;

- New user-friendly and simple dashboard for managing everything from one place;

- Location-based targeting by ZIP codes and mobile operator;

- Remarketing and retargeting;

- Many other default DSP features.



Adtelligent is a US-based company on a mission to enable ad technology independence for publishers by delivering state-of-the-art solutions. All Adtelligent technologies are developed in-house by a highly proficient team of technology leaders. Inc. 5000 has already recognized Adtelligent as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies in 2016 and 2017.



“We are delighted to announce the official launch of our new demand-side platform. We built DSP Simplified to ensure convenience and simplicity of creating and managing campaigns for any user level, from experienced media buyers to beginners. Our solution allows you to comfortably and quickly create even highly targeted cross-channel ad campaigns,” said Anton Goncharenko, Head of Sales & Platform Partnerships at Adtelligent DSP.



About Adtelligent



Dmitriy Borniakov

+1-833-222-2102



https://adtelligent.com



