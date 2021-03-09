PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Front Porch Theater Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Front Porch Theater Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Celebration Movie Theater Hopes to Reopen After Being Closed for 10 Years


Celebration, FL, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The social purpose corporation, Front Porch Theater Inc, seeks to revitalize Celebration’s town center by opening the Celebration theater as a cinema entertainment venue.

At the theater, guests will watch movies, enjoy a concert, play, or comedy show, browse the weekly art show, listen to a speaker, have breakfast with Santa, rent the space for a wedding reception, and so much more.

Casey Graebner, President of Front Porch Theater Inc. and a Celebration resident, said, “We envision the theater as being a space to create memories with family and friends. A place that the community interacts with all aspects of the arts, culture, and entertainment.”

He said, “We want to renew the vigor of downtown Celebration and to use as many local businesses as possible to make this dream come true. That’s why we are looking for people who want to invest in the project and help our community make this a reality.”

The iconic theater in the center of Celebration originally opened in 1996 but closed its doors in 2011. This landmark will be 25 years old this year when AMC’s lease on the building ends. Front Porch Theater Inc. is working to renovate the building in order to inspire, provide, and exhibit art, culture, and entertainment in the community.

Front Porch Theater Inc. is currently looking for investors to make this 2 million dollar project come to life.
Contact Information
Front Porch Theater Inc.
Casey Graebner
770-841-5067
Contact
https://www.frontporchtheaterinc.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FrontPorchTheaterInc/
http://linkedin.com/company/frontporchtheaterinc

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Front Porch Theater Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help