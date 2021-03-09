Celebration Movie Theater Hopes to Reopen After Being Closed for 10 Years

Press Releases Front Porch Theater Inc. Press Release

Celebration, FL, March 09, 2021 --(



At the theater, guests will watch movies, enjoy a concert, play, or comedy show, browse the weekly art show, listen to a speaker, have breakfast with Santa, rent the space for a wedding reception, and so much more.



Casey Graebner, President of Front Porch Theater Inc. and a Celebration resident, said, “We envision the theater as being a space to create memories with family and friends. A place that the community interacts with all aspects of the arts, culture, and entertainment.”



He said, “We want to renew the vigor of downtown Celebration and to use as many local businesses as possible to make this dream come true. That’s why we are looking for people who want to invest in the project and help our community make this a reality.”



The iconic theater in the center of Celebration originally opened in 1996 but closed its doors in 2011. This landmark will be 25 years old this year when AMC’s lease on the building ends. Front Porch Theater Inc. is working to renovate the building in order to inspire, provide, and exhibit art, culture, and entertainment in the community.



