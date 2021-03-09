PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book "Asteroidea" by Stephanie A. Smith


Adelaide Books announces the release of the novel "Asteroidea."

New York, NY, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Stephanie A. Smith Asteroidea hitting stores everywhere now.

Asteroidea is about regeneration: personal, professional, cellular. As the novel opens, marine biologist Claire Holt is at a frustrating crossroads. Having spent her career experimenting on asteroidea, commonly called starfish, and trying, without success, to transfer their regenerative capabilities to mammals, she’s grown frustrated and depressed. With her grants running dry, time running out, and her two grown daughters facing their own life changes, Claire feels defeated. To cope, she takes a journey back to her childhood home, only to discover several startling and destabilizing facts about her past. As she tries to handle the resulting intergenerational and emotional fall-out, a graduate student arrives at her lab with a newly discovered, promising species of asteroidea. Juggling emotional and familial upheaval, as well as this fresh direction for her research challenges Claire to re-engage in both her work and in life.

Paperback: 180 pages
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1953510760
ISBN-13: 978-1953510761
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.45 x 9 inches

After attending the Haystack Writing Workshop with Ursula K. Le Guin and Vonda N. McIntyre, Stephanie A. Smith took her PhD from UC Berkeley; she is the author of The Warpaint Trilogy (2012-14); Other Nature (1995-7); The-Boy-Who-Was-Thrown-Away and Snow-Eyes (1985/87); academic criticism Conceived By Liberty (Cornell 1995) and Household Words (Minnesota 2006); as well as numerous short stories, creative non-fiction and scholarly essays published in journals such as New Letters, differences, American Literature, and Genre. She has held fiction residencies at the Writer’s Colony, the VCCA, the Noepe Center, Hedgebrook, Norcroft, Provincetown and Dorland and was an NEH Scholar at UCLA.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help