Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book "The Dirt Court" by Johnny Bell

Adelaide Books announces the Release of the novel "The Dirt Court.

New York, NY, March 09, 2021 --(



The Dirt Court follows Travis, a middle schooler, through the ups and downs of life in foster care. Throughout the story, he learns how to recognize and manage the damaging feelings that linger from his childhood. The Moorings, foster parents, are patient and give him time and space. We follow Travis as he makes mistakes, one that nearly ends his current placement with new friends and foster parents that love sports and Travis. He asks the Moorings if they will adopt him. But earlier wrongdoings while living with them make the judge leery. Everyone is on the edge of their seats, hoping that Travis can stay.



Paperback: 178 pages

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1953510817

ISBN-13: 978-1953510815

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.45 x 9 inches



Johnny Bell is an educator and high school basketball coach. He has spent the past decade mentoring elementary-age children from various backgrounds. His early childhood was spent living on various military bases while his adolescent and adult life were spent in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida for undergrad and later a Master’s degree in Education. Strong family, faith, passion for helping children, and enjoyment of sports are all equal forces inspiring the books he has written. He loves spending free time with his niece and nephew, and watching basketball. The Dirt Court is his second novel. His first novel Take the Shot was published by Adelaide Books in 2019.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, March 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell The Dirt Court hitting stores everywhere now.The Dirt Court follows Travis, a middle schooler, through the ups and downs of life in foster care. Throughout the story, he learns how to recognize and manage the damaging feelings that linger from his childhood. The Moorings, foster parents, are patient and give him time and space. We follow Travis as he makes mistakes, one that nearly ends his current placement with new friends and foster parents that love sports and Travis. He asks the Moorings if they will adopt him. But earlier wrongdoings while living with them make the judge leery. Everyone is on the edge of their seats, hoping that Travis can stay.Paperback: 178 pagesLanguage: EnglishISBN-10: 1953510817ISBN-13: 978-1953510815Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.45 x 9 inchesJohnny Bell is an educator and high school basketball coach. He has spent the past decade mentoring elementary-age children from various backgrounds. His early childhood was spent living on various military bases while his adolescent and adult life were spent in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida for undergrad and later a Master’s degree in Education. Strong family, faith, passion for helping children, and enjoyment of sports are all equal forces inspiring the books he has written. He loves spending free time with his niece and nephew, and watching basketball. The Dirt Court is his second novel. His first novel Take the Shot was published by Adelaide Books in 2019.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books