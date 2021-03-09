Georgia Realtor Katrina Léonce Recognized as a Keller Williams Top 100 Agent

Press Releases Katrina Sells Georgia Press Release

Léonce honored as one of the top performers out of 14,000 agents in the Southeast, Keller Williams’ largest region.

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3r3qW3n Atlanta, GA, March 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Luxury realtor Katrina Léonce started the year strong, securing a spot on Keller Williams’ list of top 100 individual agents. The list highlights top producing agents by sales volumes, who are setting the bar and redefining success for their industry. Léonce came in at #56 in the Southeastern region and #32 in Georgia.While meriting such an achievement requires dedication and commitment any year, it is especially tremendous given the realities of COVID-19, quarantining, and social distancing. Léonce figured out how to creatively pivot in the midst of the challenges of a pandemic, coupled with a lack of housing inventory.“I adjusted my business model to meet the very real limitations presented by this ongoing pandemic,” says Léonce, “My team and I are always strategizing to come up with innovative ways to evolve and exceed our clients’ expectations. I am also grateful for their support and the numerous agents who entrusted their clients to me via referrals. The combination of those factors really propelled us and helped me secure this great accomplishment!”Léonce’s ability to adapt and thrive during rapidly shifting conditions demonstrate why she’s a top agent of choice. Even more significantly, her expertise and knowledge as a realtor reflect her deep commitment to excellent service to her clients. Léonce also credits her more than 20 years’ experience as a public relations and marketing executive as vital to her home selling strategy.About Katrina Léonce: Léonce holds memberships as a Keller Williams Luxury Home International Realtor, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Senior Real Estate Specialist, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top Producer, Atlanta Board of Realtors Top 5%, Cobb County Multi Million Dollar Club, National Association of Realtors, Cobb County Association of Realtors, Susan G. Komen Survivor Speaker, and previously held memberships in the NFL Players Association Marketing Committee, WISE (Women in Sports & Entertainment) and Cobb County Juvenile Court Child Advocacy Program.About Keller Williams: Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,060 offices and 183,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.For more information please visit, https://katrinasellsgeorgia.com/.Socially:Facebook & Instagram ~KatrinaSellsGeorgiaLinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3r3qW3n Contact Information Andrea Williams

