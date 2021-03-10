Hoxton Capital Management Surpasses GBP 500 Million (USD 691 Million) in Assets Under Management

Press Releases Hoxton Capital Management Press Release

The milestone comes less than 3 years since the firm’s initial launch in April 2018.

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2021 --



Almost 3 years since inception, Hoxton Capital Management is now one of the fastest growing advisories. Hoxton’s determination to continue to uphold their principles of transparency and innovation is a key factor in Hoxton’s success. This milestone shows the remarkable growth the network has seen since its launch.



Currently operating from different hubs to reach a varied clientele (UAE, UK, US, Cyprus, and Australia), Hoxton’s success is only starting. Chris Ball, Managing Partner, details “We’re thrilled with this milestone, and grateful to both our team as well as our clients. This achievement reflects that we are actively having a positive impact in our client’s lives and long-term investments, and is a testament to the dedication of our team to deliver unbiased advice that safeguards each of our client’s financial futures.”



Driven by a persistent focus on their clients’ success and needs, Hoxton’s approach has proven to be a strong solution for their expatriate client pool. From pensions, to investments, to property, Hoxton’s holistic network is the universal solution for long-term financial needs.



Matt Dean, Managing Partner, shares, “When we launched Hoxton, our objective was to change the public’s perspective of the offshore IFA sector and deliver a holistic financial package to our customers. Today, we are market leaders, who offer full flexibility to our consultants, as well as offer our clients tailored, long-term financial solutions.”



Notes to Editor:



About Hoxton Capital Management

Hoxton Capital Management provides unparalleled personal financial advice to expatriate clients living globally.



Hoxton Capital Management is a borderless, independent financial advisory consultancy, unrelenting in its commitment to safeguarding our client’s financial futures.



Founded by UK qualified financial advisers, Hoxton Capital Management offers a fresh approach with a dynamic energy that sets it apart from its competitors in the offshore marketplace.



Hoxton Capital Management has quickly established itself as one of the fastest growing independent advisory companies. Since inception in 2018 with a team of just 5, Hoxton Capital has now grown to have operations in London, Malta, Sydney, Texas, Abu Dhabi and multiple offices in Dubai.



Jocelyne Arana

+971 505518408



hoxtoncapital.com/



