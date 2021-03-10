Construction Company Following Safety Protocols

Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Silva Construction Briefs on Compliance to COVID-19 Protocols

San Pedro, CA, March 10, 2021 --



The company has been following such procedures as social distancing, limiting the number of workers in small spaces at a time and ensuring space between workers while working on a job site. The company has ensured that each of its employees wear face coverings in situations where social distancing could be difficult to maintain. The company also has implemented sanitizing spaces after use and other measures to limit the spread of any diseases. In this way the company has been keeping its operations going, meaning that construction projects of homes and commercial buildings can proceed despite the limitations of the pandemic.



Dave Silva, owner of Silva Construction, stated, “To us it was very important that everyone stay safe. But it has also been equally important that people have safe places to live and work. When the pandemic hit we had construction projects we were in the middle of, so it has been very important to figure out how to safely complete those projects and other projects moving into the future. We have been honored to continue our current construction projects despite the quarantines. By following all of the protocols that we have put in place within our company, we are confident moving into the future that construction projects will be able to continue. It is an essential service, and we are very happy to be doing it.”



