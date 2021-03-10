Systweak Software Adds a Brand New Feature to Duplicate Files Fixer



The Duplicate Cleaning Utility Can Now Scan and Delete Duplicates from Google Drive

Jaipur, India, March 10, 2021



However, to scan Google Drive users will have to grant access permission, thereafter the scanning process can be initiated. This process will help recover a huge amount of space occupied by unnecessary duplicates.



Noteworthy features:



● Modern and simple to use interface

● Scan PC and Google Drive

● Preview scan results

● Include, exclude and protect folders



“As people these days save data on cloud storage, they always look for ways to streamline it. Using the new Google Drive scanning feature added to Duplicate Files Fixer for PC, users will not only be able to manage data but can also save themselves from spending unnecessarily on purchasing additional storage. To ensure users get value for money we keep adding new features and improvise our software,” said Mr. Srishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“At Systweak Software, we keep innovating and adding new features to our software. This helps users get the most out of the tool they are using. With this in mind, we’ve added the option to scan Google Drive for duplicates in our Duplicate Files Fixer software for PCs. With the help of this feature, users can easily deduplicate data stored on Google Drive,” added Mr, Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.



Duplicate Files Fixer offered by Systweak Software is a trusted PC app that accurately locates and deletes all sorts of duplicate files. This software helps get back gigabytes of space.



Please visit the official website for more information about Duplicate Files Fixer.



https://www.duplicatefilesfixer.com/



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



