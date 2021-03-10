Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp to Help Raise $100,000 for Special Olympics

Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp, a local coaching-based fitness business for women, is teaming up with gyms and professionals around the world with a goal to raise $100,000 for the Special Olympics and organizations that support individuals with intellectual disabilities. Donations will be collected to take part in a special online fitness challenge called Reveal The Champion Within.

Huntsville, AL, March 10, 2021 --(



Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Madison County Special Olympics to support their cause.



The money raised will be given to the Madison County Special Olympics that serves and supports our local athletes.



Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community. They aim to build a culture that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability.



Through sports, their athletes celebrate their abilities, not their disabilities. Their world opens with acceptance and understanding, while becoming confident and empowered by their accomplishments. They make new friends, joining the most inclusive community on the planet - a global community that’s growing every day.



In the spirit of movement, Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp has created a fun, 10-day series of challenges called "Reveal The Champion."



Each day for 10 days participants complete a mini-challenge based on the numbers 2 and 1. The number 21 represents the extra chromosome on the 21st pair of chromosomes of people with Down Syndrome.



The daily mini-challenges were developed for all ages and fitness levels and can be completed at home without any special equipment.



Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp commented, “One of my best friends has a daughter with Down Syndrome and his family has really opened my eyes to what a blessing it is to have these kids be a part of your life. It is an honor to spread the love of fitness and rally the community to support these incredible individuals.”



If you would like to participate in the challenge or simply donate please contact Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp at 256.468.7146 or register online at HuntsvilleBootCamp.com



“Community and inclusion are a huge part of what we do at Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp so I am really excited to be a part of this.”



Donations are being accepted through March 21st 2021. Huntsville, AL, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp, a local coaching based fitness business for women, is teaming up with gyms and professionals around the world with a goal to raise $100,000 for the Special Olympics and organizations that support individuals with intellectual disabilities.Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Madison County Special Olympics to support their cause.The money raised will be given to the Madison County Special Olympics that serves and supports our local athletes.Special Olympics is a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community. They aim to build a culture that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability.Through sports, their athletes celebrate their abilities, not their disabilities. Their world opens with acceptance and understanding, while becoming confident and empowered by their accomplishments. They make new friends, joining the most inclusive community on the planet - a global community that’s growing every day.In the spirit of movement, Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp has created a fun, 10-day series of challenges called "Reveal The Champion."Each day for 10 days participants complete a mini-challenge based on the numbers 2 and 1. The number 21 represents the extra chromosome on the 21st pair of chromosomes of people with Down Syndrome.The daily mini-challenges were developed for all ages and fitness levels and can be completed at home without any special equipment.Joe Martin, owner of Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp commented, “One of my best friends has a daughter with Down Syndrome and his family has really opened my eyes to what a blessing it is to have these kids be a part of your life. It is an honor to spread the love of fitness and rally the community to support these incredible individuals.”If you would like to participate in the challenge or simply donate please contact Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp at 256.468.7146 or register online at HuntsvilleBootCamp.com“Community and inclusion are a huge part of what we do at Huntsville Adventure Boot Camp so I am really excited to be a part of this.”Donations are being accepted through March 21st 2021.