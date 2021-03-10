Advanced Modalities and Formulation Discussed at Injectable Drug Delivery Conference 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group are delighted to invite you to attend the Injectable Drug Delivery which is returning on 12th - 13th May 2021 as a virtual Conference.

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2021 --(



The 3rd annual conference promises to be even bigger and will play host to an international audience of drug delivery, medical device and PFS experts, providing delegates with invaluable peer-to-peer networking time with key industry players.



The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom3



The upcoming conference will cover pivotal topics including:



• Advanced modalities and formulation in the injectable space

• A regulatory outlook of the Drug/Device Combinations (DDC) products space

• Challenges for development of long acting injectables: focus on formulations of fragile molecules

• CMC challenges of formulation and drug product development of biologics

• Regulatory requirements for – Medicinal product incorporating a drug delivery device component in context with EU MDR

• Beyond Article 117

• A case study of EU MDR Art 117 implementation for drug-device combination products

• Combination products design controls

• Click sound characterization of autoinjectors

• Designing Instructions for Use (IFU) Guided by Human Factors

• To connect or not to connect: When should a parenteral device go connected?

• Lifecycle management and post market changes for injectable devices

• Opportunities and challenges in delivering strategic platforms for injectable drug products



Register online: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom3

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Delegate rate £299

(applies to pharma and biotech companies only)

Commercial rate £699



Injectable Drug Delivery 2021

12th – 13th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Proudly sponsored by BD Medical & Owen Mumford



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom3



