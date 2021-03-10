Press Releases Social Strata, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Social Strata, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Social Strata Launches Facebook Groups Alternative

Mt. Pleasant, SC, March 10, 2021 --(



CMO Rosemary O’Neill said, “It was time for an independent alternative to some of the big tech social group spaces. People are tired of personal data exchanged for a 'free' service, shady ad metrics, unwritten content moderation rules, shutdowns with no recourse, zero customer support (you’re not the customer).”



The new Crowdstack is priced so that small clubs and families can use a free plan (up to 20 members and 2 channels), with higher plans for larger groups ($99/yr for up to 500 members and 5 channels or $199/yr for unlimited members and 30 channels). For new signups, all features are included for the first 7 days.



Key features include public and private channels for posting, direct messaging, and member directory. Admins and moderators can set up content moderation via automation rules, feature specific posts, customize themes, and set up custom profile fields. Members can easily log in to Crowdstack using integrated Crowdstack ID or social credentials.



Crowdstack is an ideal solution for creators like podcasters or YouTubers, nonprofit organizations, and others who want to communicate with their audience and grow a community in a space they control.



About Social Strata

Social Strata helps businesses and other organizations connect and engage with their fans, customers, and partners in a space they control. We offer two separate solutions. Crowdstack is an independent alternative to Facebook Groups and Slack. Our more comprehensive solution, Crowdstack Pro, offers a full featured community hub, including blogging, calendars, subgroups, custom themes, and more. Social Strata has been the community provider of choice for Fortune 500, SMBs and other organizations for 20+ years. For more information visit crowdstack.com or email us at sales@crowdstack.com. Mt. Pleasant, SC, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Social Strata, a provider of online community software for nonprofits, businesses and other organizations, today announced the launch of Crowdstack, an independent group space that combines the functionality of Facebook Groups and Slack.CMO Rosemary O’Neill said, “It was time for an independent alternative to some of the big tech social group spaces. People are tired of personal data exchanged for a 'free' service, shady ad metrics, unwritten content moderation rules, shutdowns with no recourse, zero customer support (you’re not the customer).”The new Crowdstack is priced so that small clubs and families can use a free plan (up to 20 members and 2 channels), with higher plans for larger groups ($99/yr for up to 500 members and 5 channels or $199/yr for unlimited members and 30 channels). For new signups, all features are included for the first 7 days.Key features include public and private channels for posting, direct messaging, and member directory. Admins and moderators can set up content moderation via automation rules, feature specific posts, customize themes, and set up custom profile fields. Members can easily log in to Crowdstack using integrated Crowdstack ID or social credentials.Crowdstack is an ideal solution for creators like podcasters or YouTubers, nonprofit organizations, and others who want to communicate with their audience and grow a community in a space they control.About Social StrataSocial Strata helps businesses and other organizations connect and engage with their fans, customers, and partners in a space they control. We offer two separate solutions. Crowdstack is an independent alternative to Facebook Groups and Slack. Our more comprehensive solution, Crowdstack Pro, offers a full featured community hub, including blogging, calendars, subgroups, custom themes, and more. Social Strata has been the community provider of choice for Fortune 500, SMBs and other organizations for 20+ years. For more information visit crowdstack.com or email us at sales@crowdstack.com. Contact Information Social Strata, Inc.

Rosemary ONeill

206-283-5999



https://crowdstack.com

Twitter: @getcrowdstack



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Social Strata, Inc.