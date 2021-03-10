Press Releases Bizdata, Inc. Press Release

Bizdata Launches eZintegrations™, a Hybrid Cloud Finance Data Integration Solution in Singapore and Australia

Bizdata, Inc., the world's leading provider of integration and advanced analytics platform, today announced eZintegrations™ launch for cloud data integration in Singapore and Australia.

eZintegrations™ is zero code, self-service and an easy-to-use data integration software for hybrid IT and cloud environments.



eZintegrations seems to be the ideal financial data integration choice for enterprises. Adil Mujeeb, Founder and CEO at Bizdata, Inc. says, “eZintegrations requires no technical expertise to operate, it is a no code platform that can perform financial data integration with ease. Current data integration solutions, such as third-party point to point (P2P), Vendor-built or IT built either lacks in flexibility or involves a lot of downtime. However, eZintegrations provide a scalable and very fast finance data Integration options with real-time data refresh and integration capability. It can perform financial data integrations within 15 days thereby reducing downtime to minimum and can be customized as per any business requirement and suitability.”



“With spreadsheets getting cumbersome to operate in terms of scale of data, efforts and time required, eZintegrations for financial data and system integration seems an inevitable choice. eZintegrations helps build an integrated data ecosystem that promotes real-time decision-making, prevents data loss and ensures data quality during the data extraction and transmission process,” said Ritesh Khapre - Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer - Bizdata, Inc.



The product has been reviewed comprehensively on various platforms such as Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Gartner Peer Insights, G2, Capterra, Crozdesk, stackshare.io, and is available for a free enterprise trial on Bizdata, Inc.’s website.



About Bizdata, Inc.



Bizdata, heralded as a leading global software firm, aims to offer the best solution for analytics, PLM platforms and cloud-based integration to accelerate services such as integration, analysis and storage of big data.



Bizdata is a company that offers a full range of convenient, affordable and fast services related to data integration self-service analytics. In addition, Bizdata's vision also involves assisting companies with sophisticated data processing and automation of systems, while also offering end-to-end visibility of business processes, easy accessibility within a matter of moments to essential business data compared to the conventional methods setting the company ahead.



Amitabh Chaudhary

+1-650-283-1644



https://www.bizdata360.com



