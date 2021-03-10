Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Winter Garden Little League Press Release

Receive press releases from Winter Garden Little League: By Email RSS Feeds: Hometown Little League Seeking Community Support

Money raised during Lift Your League Virtual Fundraising Campaign to help kids play Little League® this season.

Winter Garden, FL, March 10, 2021 --(



In an effort to support the annual budget and operating funds needed to allow kids to participate in Little League this season, Winter Garden Little League is joining with Little League International to participate in Lift Your League, a virtual fundraising campaign focused on helping kids have a memorable Little League experience this season.



Through the help of donations from the community, Winter Garden Little League can continue to provide a valuable connection to the local community by offering players, coaches, volunteers, and supporters a safe and meaningful baseball experience.



Anyone interested in supporting the Lift Your League campaign and help Winter Garden Little League bring the Little League experience to children in the Winter Garden community this season are encouraged to donate at

https://www.stackraise.com/donate/602ff6c9bbd458000af9b2f5/603ef6d0f8ccb8000a299181



For more information on how to support Winter Garden Little League, whether through financial support or to sign up and serve as a volunteer, please contact info@wintergardenlittleleague.org.



About Winter Garden Little League

First Chartered in 1952, Winter Garden Little League has been an integral part of the greater Orlando youth sports landscape for decades. With over 8,000 kids (ages 4 – 16) in the Winter Garden area, youth sports like baseball are a vital part of a community’s growth and development. Operated by more than 135 volunteers, each year, Winter Garden Little League’s goal is to instill, in the children of the community, the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, and courage, so they may be well-adjusted, stronger, and happier children and will grow to be good, decent, healthy, and trustworthy citizens. For more information, visit https://wintergardenlittleleague.org, and follow Winter Garden Little League on Facebook (@wintergardenlittleleague), Twitter (@LLWinterGarden), and Instagram (@wintergardenLL).



About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Winter Garden, FL, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Winter Garden Little League is a vital part of the Winter Garden community, providing children with a wonderful opportunity to play baseball and softball with their friends and classmates. Located in Winter Garden, FL since 1952, Winter Garden Little League has helped to bring parents, players, and families together around the game, instilling valuable life lessons that last far beyond the ballpark.In an effort to support the annual budget and operating funds needed to allow kids to participate in Little League this season, Winter Garden Little League is joining with Little League International to participate in Lift Your League, a virtual fundraising campaign focused on helping kids have a memorable Little League experience this season.Through the help of donations from the community, Winter Garden Little League can continue to provide a valuable connection to the local community by offering players, coaches, volunteers, and supporters a safe and meaningful baseball experience.Anyone interested in supporting the Lift Your League campaign and help Winter Garden Little League bring the Little League experience to children in the Winter Garden community this season are encouraged to donate athttps://www.stackraise.com/donate/602ff6c9bbd458000af9b2f5/603ef6d0f8ccb8000a299181For more information on how to support Winter Garden Little League, whether through financial support or to sign up and serve as a volunteer, please contact info@wintergardenlittleleague.org.About Winter Garden Little LeagueFirst Chartered in 1952, Winter Garden Little League has been an integral part of the greater Orlando youth sports landscape for decades. With over 8,000 kids (ages 4 – 16) in the Winter Garden area, youth sports like baseball are a vital part of a community’s growth and development. Operated by more than 135 volunteers, each year, Winter Garden Little League’s goal is to instill, in the children of the community, the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, and courage, so they may be well-adjusted, stronger, and happier children and will grow to be good, decent, healthy, and trustworthy citizens. For more information, visit https://wintergardenlittleleague.org, and follow Winter Garden Little League on Facebook (@wintergardenlittleleague), Twitter (@LLWinterGarden), and Instagram (@wintergardenLL).About Little League®Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Contact Information Winter Garden Little League

Aaron Rapp

702-271-0877



www.wintergardenlittleleague.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Winter Garden Little League Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend