Axiomtek’s Compact DIN-Rail Fanless in-Vehicle Embedded System for in-Vehicle Gateway Applications - UST210-83K-FL

Specially designed for in-vehicle applications such as vehicle controls, fleet monitoring, management systems, and in-vehicle edge computing, the ruggedized UST210-83K-FL features the Smart Ignition function and can endure vibrations of up to 3 Grms.

“An embedded system plays a critical role in automobiles due to its flexibility, versatility and safety,” says Sharon Huang, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s UST210-83K-FL offers both expandable functionality and Smart Ignition power control to fulfill a variety of in-vehicle application needs. In addition, the in-vehicle box PC supports a wide 9V to 36V DC voltage input. The flexible IoT gateway is aimed at all kinds of in-vehicle applications, such as required for shuttle buses, police cars, ambulances or heavy-duty trucks. The UST210-83K-FL can operate under a wide temperature range from -40 to +70°C and it passes the MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance certifications to maintain reliable operation when traveling on poor road conditions.”



The cost-effective UST210-83K-FL has one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot with a maximum of 8GB of system memory. Combining a flexible configuration with a design permitting easy expansion, the fanless embedded system supports an array of functional I/O ports. These include two COM ports or one COM port and one CANBus 2.0 A/B port supporting SocketCAN, one HDMI port, four RJ-45 Gigabit PoE ports or four RJ-45 Gigabit LAN ports (with Intel® Ethernet Controller I211-AT), two USB 3.0 ports, one DB9 8-bit programmable DIO port, and four antenna openings. The box PC also has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB interface with SIM socket) and one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (mSATA/USB interface) for a wide selection of modules. A half-size mSATA card placed in the PCI Express Mini Card slot and an internal 2.5” SATA drive are available for additional storage. This flexible IoT gateway is compatible with Windows®10. It supports Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView software to fulfill the requirements for remote monitoring and it features Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to ensure critical information security. Additionally, it supports DIN rail and wall mounting for easy installation in a space-constrained control cabinet.



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Advanced Features:



· CE, FCC certified; ISO 7637-2 compliant

· Powered by the Intel® Atom® x5-E3940 processor (codename: Apollo Lake-I)

· Extremely cost-effective, with fanless and cableless design

· Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C

· Supports 9V to 36 V DC & the 12/24V DC typical for in-vehicle power input

· Features Smart Ignition function for power on/off schedule, vehicle battery protection and different power modes

· Supports COM, CAN, USB, PoE

· Supports 8-bit programmable DIO

· Supports SocketCAN

· Features AMS.AXView intelligent remote monitoring



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designer/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks and touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation and energy.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern Regional Headquarters, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



