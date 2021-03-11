Fairfax, VA Title Company Explains How a Mechanics Lien Works

Press Releases Mathis Title Company Press Release

Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax, VA Title Insurance Company, released a blog explaining how a mechanics lien works. The article focuses on explaining the details of mechanics liens and how important they are for contractors.

Mathis Title offers some valuable information for contractors and service providers who want to know more about mechanics liens. In the article, the team at Mathis begins by explaining what a mechanics lien is. They go on to describe the importance of mechanics liens for ensuring timely and fair payment for the services that contractors provide. They explain how if you have not acquired your due compensation you can use the support of Mathis' team to more easily file a claim of a mechanics lien.



While this new article focuses on explaining the details of mechanic liens, Mathis Title's website provides readers with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Mathis Title offers title company services that include contract prep, review, mechanics liens, refinancing, settlement, and title insurance. Their team believes in providing personalized real estate settlement services and education to all parties along the way in order to make them feel comfortable during even the largest transactions



