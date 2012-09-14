PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0760 is Out

Press Releases Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO) Press Release

SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, March 11, 2021 --



[>] .NET 5 support notes.



Supported output type:



- Windows application

- Windows console application



Supported platforms:



- x86 (PC Guard for .NET)

- x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)



Supported target runtime:



- win-x86 (PC Guard for .NET)

- win-x64 (PC Guard for .NET64)



Notes:



Protected x86 .NET 5 Windows applications can be run by bootstrap application (net5app.exe) only and can not be run with "dotnet net5app.dll." Bootstrap application can also be encrypted.



This is not mandatory for x64 .NET 5 applications. Protected module will work just fine if run from command line with "dotnet net5app.dll."



AnyCpu .NET 5 applications are not supported. Application should be compiled as x64 or x86 and then can be protected with PC Guard for .NET64 and PC Guard for .NET respectively.



[*] General settings: "Fix OS version information" option extended.



It is now possible to target specific OS with this option:



Windows 95/NT (4.0)

Windows 98 (4.1)

Windows 2000 (5.0)

Windows XP (5.1)

Windows Vista/Windows Server 2008 (6.0)

Windows 7/Windows Server 2008 R2 (6.1)

Windows 8/Windows Server 2012 (6.2)



[*] Output filename extension validation added.



Protection process will be canceled in case output filename is missing extension.



Warning message will be displayed in case output filename extension is different from original filename extension.



[#] PC Guard installer application now requires at least Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 1 and can not be installed on older operating systems.



About SOFPRO



Blagoje Ceklic

+381-11-3910-979



https://www.sofpro.com



