Press Releases OnGraph Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from OnGraph Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: OnGraph Launches An Application to Help Institutions Connect with Generation X

Enriched with multiple impressive social engagement features, the application facilitates peer-to-peer engagement with Generation Z.

Noida, India, March 26, 2021 --(



OnGraph has a myriad of highly skilled developers that are highly experienced and dedicated individuals. Their extensive knowledge of user expectations for application development helps client conceptualize ideas and necessary assessments for the development of high-tech solutions. After the design has been laid out, The company develops, tests, and then deploys the apps in the respective app stores. The application developed in Python helps the client to stand apart from the rest of the crowd.



Now talking about this interesting application, the London-based client collaborated with OnGraph to empower their start-up idea with technology. In order to make the site features exquisite and highly interactive, they leveraged the latest technologies like GraphQL, storybook, Apollo Client, Jest and Enzymes, etc. which made the entire development process much smoother and effective.



The application was supposed to be used as an essential application on the website of the institution to facilitate the registration of students, ambassadors, and prospective students who are interested in pursuing various courses. Leveraged with distinguished features like secure sign-up, student blogging, video sharing, direct messaging, social media, and much more, prospective students can communicate their queries directly such as admission procedures, students’ life in campus and about the city, etc.



Visit the official website of Ongraph Technology for more information. Noida, India, March 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OnGraph Technologies, a leading mobile app development company having expertise in Python Django development, have recently announced the launch of a new online learning web application. This addition to OnGraph’s technology suite represents the company’s initiative in helping institutions promote their voice among students and facilitate direct communication.OnGraph has a myriad of highly skilled developers that are highly experienced and dedicated individuals. Their extensive knowledge of user expectations for application development helps client conceptualize ideas and necessary assessments for the development of high-tech solutions. After the design has been laid out, The company develops, tests, and then deploys the apps in the respective app stores. The application developed in Python helps the client to stand apart from the rest of the crowd.Now talking about this interesting application, the London-based client collaborated with OnGraph to empower their start-up idea with technology. In order to make the site features exquisite and highly interactive, they leveraged the latest technologies like GraphQL, storybook, Apollo Client, Jest and Enzymes, etc. which made the entire development process much smoother and effective.The application was supposed to be used as an essential application on the website of the institution to facilitate the registration of students, ambassadors, and prospective students who are interested in pursuing various courses. Leveraged with distinguished features like secure sign-up, student blogging, video sharing, direct messaging, social media, and much more, prospective students can communicate their queries directly such as admission procedures, students’ life in campus and about the city, etc.Visit the official website of Ongraph Technology for more information. Contact Information OnGraph Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nikhil Kumar Verma

+91 1204288752



www.ongraph.com/

L-1,NSEZ Phase-II,Noida - 201305, India



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OnGraph Technologies Pvt. Ltd.