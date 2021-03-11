Hale Law, P.A. Sponsors 2021 Lucky Leprechaun 5K and 10K

Press Releases Hale Law, P.A. Press Release

Sarasota, FL, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hale Law, P.A. is proud to announce it will be partnering up with Fit2Run, Nathan Benderson Park, and other sponsors for the 2021 Lucky Leprechaun 5K and 10K for Sarasota and Manatee County families.

The races will offer several options this year to be a safe event for all. Virtual running is one option to choose from. Otherwise, the event will be held with groups of 50 participants every 5 minutes to provide safe distancing on March 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The 5K waves will start at 7:00 AM and the 10K waves will start at 7:30 AM. All live and virtual runners will receive a race shirt, bib, and finisher's medal. Participants will also receive a Hale Law necklace while supplies last. Packet pickup is from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Fit2Run UTC mall location on Friday, March 12, 2021. There will be no onsite race day packet pickup due to COVID-19 restrictions. Awards will be available for pickup following the event at the Fit2Run UTC mall location.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Big Bill Foundation. The mission of the Big Bill Foundation is to provide scholarships to participate in extracurricular activities for youth that have battled childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions. Honoring the memory of Bill Robinson, the Big Bill Foundation is striving to bring the benefits of extracurricular activities, such as sport, music, and art to the lives of children that have fought the hardest battle.

Contact Information
Hale Law, P.A.

Patrick Iyampillai

941-735-4529



halelaw.com



