Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group

On Friday March 12th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group respectively. It will also host a free book giveaway of the e-book version of A Week's Worth Of Fiction1, People On The Edge by author Mark Wilkins in honor of the two new digital singles.

Billy Ray Charles’ “It Must Be Hoochies Night” is a Southern Soul song about a wild night at a night club. The song uses parallel trumpet and keyboard riffs to draw the listener into the hook. This will be the only Billy Ray Charles' song released during March.



Stix Muzic Group's “Groove Train” is a dance groove in the House Music genre. It uses Stix’s signature repeated phrases instead of sentence oriented lyrics. It is created more to invoke a feeling than a message.



The book being given away in honor of these two new digital singles is the e-book version of A Week’s Worth of Fiction1, People On The Edge by Author Mark Wilkins. A Week’s Worth of Fiction1, People On The Edge is a collection of short stories about people who are on the edge. The stories introduce characters like a woman who is struggling to capture romance before her beauty fades, an old man left to die, and a little boy who terrorizes a grocery store.



The e-book will be given away on worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Boomplay, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Pandora, Ten Cent, and TikTok, Resso.



