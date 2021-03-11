KorTerra Partners with Wyoming and Connecticut One Call Centers to Provide Positive Response Integration

Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

KorTerra, Inc., the market leader in damage prevention software for the utility industry, has partnered with One Call Centers in Wyoming and Connecticut to provide integrated positive response to members. KorTerra continues to demonstrate its commitment to leadership in the damage prevention industry by being the first to bring this capability to their customers in Wyoming and Connecticut as they join the more than 45 states that leverage the benefits of KorTerra's positive response capabilities to simplify and improve communications between facility owners and excavators.

The integrated positive response feature developed by KorTerra is available at no cost to members of One Call Centers that support this capability. Utilization of the feature allows facility owners and operators to provide excavators with immediate access to all positive response details and updated dig site information in one convenient online location. Excavators now have the ability to quickly confirm whether a site has been marked or cleared for proposed work to begin.

KorTerra continually seeks opportunities to support their industry partners and heighten safety for their members. Positive response is an exceptionally effective tool that helps to reduce damages and increase the safety of all stakeholders and effected communities.

