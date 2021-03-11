Home Care Insurance Video Library Launched for Agents by Long-Term Care Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

Insurance agents who market short-term care and home care insurance solutions will benefit from a new video library being hosted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2021 --



"Home care, home care, home care is what consumers in a post-Covid world are seeking and there are some excellent insurance products available across a growing number of states," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Many of the nation's top long-term care insurance agents are offering these protections to their clients and have graciously shared their expertise."



The organization director has committed to producing a series of videos sharing the knowledge and experience with agents. "The first video in the library will focus on single women, or as I prefer to say, women who are on their own as a result of divorce, the death of their spouse or the fact that they were never married," Slome adds. "There are millions of women like this who are age 60 and older and have a definite need to undertake some planning for the very real risk that they will need care in the future."



"Traditional long-term care insurance can be costly for women who pay higher premiums than men," Slome explains. "Some of the home care and short-term care insurance policies available today have equal premium costs for women and men. Some can be applied for even at older ages, well into your 80s, which is a significant advantage because unfortunately many people do procrastinate when it comes to planning."



To access previews and selling short term care insurance videos that will be part of the overall library go to www.aaltci.org/about/aetna-agent-sales-videos.php.



