Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Blume Media Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Blume TV to Debut Two Series from Award Winning International Chef Duo

Blume TV to Debut Two Series From Celebrity Chefs and Best Friends Paul Rankin and Nick Nairn.

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2021 --(



The Top chefs and best buddies are on a culinary road trip following the trail of the Ulster-Scots who travelled and settled in the New World. In this amazingly fascinating series they journey to the Scottish and Ulster coastlines where they meet fantastic food producers, learn about the history of the Ulster-Scots and cook special 3-course bespoke meals for some Ulster-Scots descendants.



In Paul and Nick’s Big American Food Trip, Ulster chef Rankin and Scottish chef Nairn are on a culinary road trip along the east coast of America to learn about the history of the Irish and Scottish immigrants who defined modern America and its historically ethnic cuisine. Along the way, they cook a three-course meal for some of the descendants who remain proud of their Scottish and Ulster-Scottish ancestry.



“With this series, we’re defining our content to focus even more on exploring an adventurous lifestyle,” said Jennifer Lambert, Communications Director for Blume Media Group. “Blume TV is not just a video on demand streaming service, but we see it rather as a lifestyle channel focused on storyteling that focuses on indie films, food, music and travel from around the world,” she said.



Blume TV recently announced record Monthly Active Users (MAU) growing over 176% in year to date growth while increasing total users over 200% year-over-year. With total view time surpassing and over-performing last years audience exponentially, Blume TV features films and series globally from its content partners, including major studios and distributors. The channel gives fans of the film, food, music and travel genres an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.



Blume TV is currently available on Amazon and Roku, and will be launched this year on Android, iOS, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web.



About Blume Media

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV, is an independent, cross-platform, ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service and modern media company that creates and delivers empowering and authentic content for a diverse, multicultural audience. Blume showcases powerful storytelling across its platforms to inspire a culture of curiosity through our Blume TV linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; podcasts, Online Digital Digital; OTT channels , mobile apps; and live events. For additional information, please visit us online. Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blume Media’s direct-to-consumer AVOD streaming platform Blume TV, today announced it will debut two series on its’ platform this month from award winning chefs and best friends, Paul Rankin and Nick Nairn. The series, Paul and Nicks Big Food Trip and companion series, Paul and Nicks, Big American Food Trip, follow the celebrity chefs around the world as they search for International culinary finds amongst laughs, loves and travel.The Top chefs and best buddies are on a culinary road trip following the trail of the Ulster-Scots who travelled and settled in the New World. In this amazingly fascinating series they journey to the Scottish and Ulster coastlines where they meet fantastic food producers, learn about the history of the Ulster-Scots and cook special 3-course bespoke meals for some Ulster-Scots descendants.In Paul and Nick’s Big American Food Trip, Ulster chef Rankin and Scottish chef Nairn are on a culinary road trip along the east coast of America to learn about the history of the Irish and Scottish immigrants who defined modern America and its historically ethnic cuisine. Along the way, they cook a three-course meal for some of the descendants who remain proud of their Scottish and Ulster-Scottish ancestry.“With this series, we’re defining our content to focus even more on exploring an adventurous lifestyle,” said Jennifer Lambert, Communications Director for Blume Media Group. “Blume TV is not just a video on demand streaming service, but we see it rather as a lifestyle channel focused on storyteling that focuses on indie films, food, music and travel from around the world,” she said.Blume TV recently announced record Monthly Active Users (MAU) growing over 176% in year to date growth while increasing total users over 200% year-over-year. With total view time surpassing and over-performing last years audience exponentially, Blume TV features films and series globally from its content partners, including major studios and distributors. The channel gives fans of the film, food, music and travel genres an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.Blume TV is currently available on Amazon and Roku, and will be launched this year on Android, iOS, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web.About Blume MediaHeadquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blume TV, is an independent, cross-platform, ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service and modern media company that creates and delivers empowering and authentic content for a diverse, multicultural audience. Blume showcases powerful storytelling across its platforms to inspire a culture of curiosity through our Blume TV linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels; podcasts, Online Digital Digital; OTT channels , mobile apps; and live events. For additional information, please visit us online. Contact Information Blume TV

Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blume.tv



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blume Media Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend