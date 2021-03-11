Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Hampshire Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Bedford, NH, March 11, 2021 --



The barriers to entry are quite high as the land values are expensive and the areas that are properly zoned for self- storage are in more hidden industrial locations. Self-storage properties like this one have not been available for sale for many years. The increase of self-storage properties needed to address the demand in this market comes from new constructions.



Argus Broker Affiliate, Joseph Mendola of NAI Norwood Group, represented the seller and assisted the buyer in the sale of Hudson Self Storage. The facility is located in Hudson, New Hampshire and was sold to an institutional buyer for $4.8 million. This property has 39,825 square feet of net rentable space and 321 units. Hudson is on a main thoroughfare in town that connects Nashua, New Hampshire, the second largest city in the state, with Londonderry, New Hampshire and 1-93. It is a highly visible location.

The barriers to entry are quite high as the land values are expensive and the areas that are properly zoned for self- storage are in more hidden industrial locations. Self-storage properties like this one have not been available for sale for many years. The increase of self-storage properties needed to address the demand in this market comes from new constructions.

Joseph Mendola is located in Bedford, New Hampshire and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for northern New England. He can be reached at 603-668-7000 x203. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

