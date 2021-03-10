Press Releases Glenelg Country School Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Glenelg Country School: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Glenelg Country School Announces Matt Walsh as Its Next Head of School

Matt Walsh, currently president and head of school of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, will become the school’s tenth Head of School when he joins Glenelg Country School on July 1.





Walsh was immediately inspired by GCS after meeting with members of the GCS community, including administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents, and alumni. “From the beginning, I was drawn to GCS by the warmth, diversity, and inclusivity of its culture and by its unique setting and sense of place,” said Walsh. “The love that people have for Glenelg Country School came shining through.”



Currently the president and head of school at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR, Walsh was previously the headmaster at LaGrange Academy in LaGrange, GA. Board of Trustees Chair Brad Smith notes Walsh’s experience as a critical factor in his selection. “Matt’s experience and expertise as an independent school head make him an excellent choice for the job,” said Smith. “In addition, his intelligence, integrity, energy, transparent communication style, thoughtful and collaborative nature, and warm and caring demeanor make Matt a great fit for our GCS community and Dragon family.”



Walsh is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS in French and holds an MA from Middlebury College in Spanish Language and Literature. He is fluent in Spanish and French and is an avid reader of political history, biography, and social psychology. He and his wife, Janet, have three children. Ashling, their eldest daughter, attends Middlebury College, while younger daughter, Ayla, and son, John, will begin the next school year at GCS.



About Glenelg Country School

Founded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, an observatory, outdoor classrooms, an amphitheater, a saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more. Ellicott City, MD, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Glenelg Country School (GCS), a leading independent college preparatory school in Howard County, MD, announces that its Board of Trustees has selected Matt Walsh as its new head of school. Walsh replaces the retiring head of school, Greg Ventre, on July 1.Walsh was immediately inspired by GCS after meeting with members of the GCS community, including administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents, and alumni. “From the beginning, I was drawn to GCS by the warmth, diversity, and inclusivity of its culture and by its unique setting and sense of place,” said Walsh. “The love that people have for Glenelg Country School came shining through.”Currently the president and head of school at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, AR, Walsh was previously the headmaster at LaGrange Academy in LaGrange, GA. Board of Trustees Chair Brad Smith notes Walsh’s experience as a critical factor in his selection. “Matt’s experience and expertise as an independent school head make him an excellent choice for the job,” said Smith. “In addition, his intelligence, integrity, energy, transparent communication style, thoughtful and collaborative nature, and warm and caring demeanor make Matt a great fit for our GCS community and Dragon family.”Walsh is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS in French and holds an MA from Middlebury College in Spanish Language and Literature. He is fluent in Spanish and French and is an avid reader of political history, biography, and social psychology. He and his wife, Janet, have three children. Ashling, their eldest daughter, attends Middlebury College, while younger daughter, Ayla, and son, John, will begin the next school year at GCS.About Glenelg Country SchoolFounded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, an observatory, outdoor classrooms, an amphitheater, a saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more. Contact Information Glenelg Country School

Danielle Peterson

410-531-7336



www.glenelg.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Glenelg Country School