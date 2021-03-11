SWAT League Develops New Initiative for Fighting Human Trafficking

Press Releases SWAT (Sports World Against Trafficking)... Press Release

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2021 --



Dallas, TX, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Sports World Against Trafficking (SWAT) League announced today that it is launching the Blue B Safety Code, a simple, effective technology-based solution aimed at parents and caregivers to promote child safety. This is the first of many initiatives they are developing in their mission to eradicate human trafficking. Over 70% of survivors surveyed stated that this code would have allowed them to leave their trafficking situation sooner. Of this same group of survivors, 34% stated that they would likely have never been trafficked. The Safety Code was developed for SWAT by http://www.SCYLLA.ai.The brainchild of Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and legendary professional wrestling icon and AEW star Steve Borden (aka STING), SWAT has several athletes, coaches, teams and leagues already involved. Their goal for 2021 is to engage every sports league and team in the fight against human trafficking."This is all about keeping our children safe," said Ray Lewis. "Human Trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the world. We need to prepare our children. Our free safety code could save their lives and is the first step to combat human trafficking."The Blue B Safety Code is a simple, easy to remember code that families and caregivers share with their children. The children will need to know the code, why they need it and how to use it. When registering the code to www.BlueBCode.com registrants can also download the parent information guide for more tips about how to talk to your children about the dangers of human trafficking."The Blue B Safety Code is the first of several initiatives that we will use to engage the sports industry, schools and families to work together to help eradicate human trafficking," said Steve Borden, aka STING."The large majority of victims are lured in as minors," said Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers. "Parents and children need to be educated about the dangers of human trafficking and how to prevent becoming a victim.""We are hopeful that every school and every child protection agency in the United States will make this opportunity available to parents and families they serve. Every child is precious and is worth keeping safe." -Mautrice Meriweather, Chief Talent Officer of the National Federation of High School Associations."As sports industry professionals we have the ability with specific issues to often times make impact," said Bill Daly, Deputy Commissioner National Hockey League. "We have a responsibility to do our part."The Blue B Safety Code is free for families. SWAT League does ask that each family consider making a $1 donation per month that helps cover expenses.

