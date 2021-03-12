Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Alongside the main agenda at smart water systems there will also be a panel discussion on day one of the virtual conference.

London, United Kingdom, March 12, 2021 --(



The upcoming 10th annual conference will be focussing on how new technologies, IOT and Artificial Intelligence can help to produce and analyse real-time data to ensure more efficient leakage detection and management, leading to better customer engagement and subsequently decreased customers water usage.



For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom6



Panel Discussion On "Accelerating the diffusion of innovation in the water sector"



• What’s the innovation cycle a water utility undergoes before investing in new technologies?

• Which stakeholders need to be involved to improve the current rate of adoption?

• The dissemination of new policies as for technical innovation

• Which are the technical innovations that have been rapidly adopted by water utilities

• What are the lessons learned that can be applied to other, less successful innovations?

• What are the obstacles to the diffusion of innovation?



Moderating the panel discussion and panelists:

• Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton & East Surrey Water

• Rose Jolly, Innovation Manager, World Water Innovation Fund, Severn Trent Water

• Cindy Vanderstraeten, Project Manager, Smart Metering Systems, De Watergroep

• Jamie Jones, Leakage and Smart Networks Manager, Portsmouth Water



Register your place at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom6

Virtual conference: Online access only £299 (Limited time only)

Commercial rate £999



Sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group, Polypipe & Innovyze



For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom6



