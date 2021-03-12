SheroCon 2021: A Virtual Experience Scheduled to Take Place on March 27th

Press Releases Shero Comics Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021 --(



SheroCon is an all-female pop-up convention that celebrates women in the worlds of comics and films who are not only making progress in the male-dominated field of entertainment but who are paving the way for the younger generation of women. Over the past two years, SheroCon has attracted thousands of attendees. Highlights have included “The Shero Alley,” aka an all-female artist alley, one-on-one “Shero Talks” with female celebrities, cosplay, and much more.



“Last year’s SheroCon was one of the last in-person comic-cons to take place in America before the pandemic shut the world down. This year, we’re hoping that going virtual will help us bring the world closer together,” said Shequeta L. Smith, CEO of Shero Comics.



For SheroCon 2021, the show will include inspiring panels with black female illustrators, women who cosplay, one-on-one “Shero” Q&A sessions, a virtual cosplay contest, and more. Additionally, this year’s event features a Shero Angels fundraiser that is seeking to raise enough money to help build a village of tiny homes for homeless sheroes. Event organizers have launched a GoFundMe, and all donations will go directly to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.



SheroCon 2021: A Virtual Experience will Livestream on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 12 PM to 6 PM on the Shero Comics Facebook page and Youtube. The family-friendly event is free to attend, and tickets are now available on Eventbrite. Those that register on Eventbrite will have their names automatically entered into the SheroCon hourly raffle. Celebrity and “Shero” guests are soon to be announced.



Zoe Miller

818-970-9976



www.sherocomics.com



