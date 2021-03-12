Intend Change Launches New Website That Comes with a New Look and Feel and a Fresh Outlook

Press Releases Intend Change Press Release

team@intendchange.net Douglas, MA, March 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Intend Change, a digital marketing agency based in Massachusetts, has just unveiled its new website today. With the new website launch comes a new look and feel and a fresh outlook for Intend Change. The main goal was to effectively showcase what the company does while enhancing the user experience in every possible way. With simplicity in mind, this new website marks the start of a beautiful and exciting journey for their digital marketing agency.Intend Change spent much time analyzing their client's needs, and this new website is a culmination of this investment. Intend Change made several changes to improve their service, such as adding the ability to purchase services directly on their website.Intend Change has provided a comprehensive range of marketing solutions to clients from all industries for over 20 years. Their digital marketing services include a variety of online marketing strategies, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC). They also offer expert graphic design, website design, WordPress design and development services.For more information visit https://intendchange.net Contact:Intend Changeteam@intendchange.net Contact Information Intend Change

