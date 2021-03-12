Wizard World Signature Series Debuts with Exclusive Horror Lineup

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Brands, Inc. Press Release

Wizard World Signature Series Looks to Increase Offerings in Wide Variety of Pop Culture, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle Categories, Help Position Wizard as Technology Company Building Online Communities in These and Other Areas with Interaction, Ecommerce, Streaming; Horror Series Features 10 Live Streamed Events Including Sleepaway Camp, Nightmare on Elm Street, Stephen King's It & More, Begins March 20

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021



The Signature Series is a key element of Wizard World’s progression into a technology company that builds online communities through live streaming events with interaction, ecommerce and streaming across a wide breadth of shared interest groups.



Wizard World (www.wizardworld.com) will continue to offer a selection of free panels and special events via its streaming platforms, as well as the ability to separately purchase one-on-one live chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages, which have grown increasingly popular over the past year.



Kicking off the new subscription model, the Wizard World Signature Series presents Horror launches on March 20, with a live Q&A with Sleepaway Camp stars Felissa Rose, Jonathan Tierstan, Katherine Kamhi and Karen Fields. It is the first of 10 scheduled Q&As in the Horror genre over the next few months, each occurring on consecutive Saturdays. Fans can purchase a single event in the series for $3.99, any five for $11.99, all 10 for $19.99, or all 10 plus a set of bonus items for $29.99. Other events in the Wizard Horror Signature Series include talent from the A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise, Stephen King’s It, The Hunters vs. the Hunted, Rob Zombie, Terrifier and “What We do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén, with others to be added soon.



Within each series, subscribers can experience a variety of related programming, including talent, producer and director Q&As, expert panels and more.



“Fans across the world have responded to our streamed events in a big way, and we’re excited to be offering new ways to interact with leaders in an even broader array of categories moving forward,” said Scott Kaufman, Wizard Brands CEO. “The Signature Series expands and streamlines these events -- we believe the possibilities are vast.”



While the pop culture and entertainment areas will continue to be prominent, other planned and potential Wizard World Signature Series subjects include outdoors, self defense, sports, home and garden, music, literature, cooking among others.



Wizard World looks forward to producing live events again as guidelines evolve. Conventions are tentatively scheduled in Chicago (August 26-29), Philadelphia (November 12-14), New Orleans (January 7-9, 2022), Portland (January 28-30, 2022) and Cleveland (TBD 2022).



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates. Its subsidiary, Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com), creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



