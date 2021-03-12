Staff from Arizona’s 8th Congressional Representative Meet with Grab The Axe

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Surprise, AZ, March 12, 2021 --(



Director Fuellbier reaffirmed Rep. Lesko’s support for Arizona businesses and the importance of cybersecurity and protecting Arizonans from online attacks. Director Fuellbier was very open to new ideas and suggestions for tackling the massive increase in cyber attacks since the start of the pandemic. Given Rep. Lesko’s previous track record of supporting security measures for the Pipeline Security Bill and other essential projects, Grab The Axe Consulting believes she will continue to help business owners secure their futures.



“Given the current situation in Washington, we were very grateful for the time spent with Director Fuellbier today,” stated Jeff Welch, “We look forward to working with Rep. Lesko and her staff in her continuing support for Arizona businesses.”



Grab The Axe Consulting is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment. We can ensure the security of every aspect of your business, from lock and key to network intrusion. With Grab The Axe, you can get your security in hand. For more information, visit grabtheaxe.com or follow @grabtheaxe on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Grab The Axe

Jeffrey Welch

602-828-0532

grabtheaxe.com

