Melon Acquires Commerce on Demand

Chicago, IL, March 12, 2021 --



Commerce on Demand will bring its extensive history of successful Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) implementations, support, maintenance, LINK Cartridge development projects and shipping capabilities to Melon’s existing offering. This addition bolsters Melon’s expertise in leveraging SFCC to deliver best-in-class eCommerce solutions - from development and consulting to long-term support. The Melon team is now just over 60 technologists, designers, strategists, and marketers.



Melon has rallied behind Salesforce’s belief that success drives growth, instead of growth driving success. This customer-first foundation mirrors Melon’s emphasis on quality and true partnership. As such, Melon has invested heavily in advancing its capabilities on the Salesforce Clouds, including the launch of the incredibly successful Salesforce accelerator Melon Punch. The acquisition of Commerce on Demand is the next giant leap in that process.



“Commerce-on-Demand's track record for quality delivery and customer success made them a perfect fit for Melon,” said Ryan Nicholson, founder and president of Melon. “I am thrilled to announce this partnership, and I am excited for what it means for our customers, both current and future. It's an exciting time for everyone involved and the next great step in the evolution of Melon."



Tony Schwartz, founder of Commerce-on-Demand, added, “When we saw the opportunity to combine our team’s past experience with companies like Yeti Cooler, Peter Thomas Roth, and Shoe Carnival, along with Melon’s extensive design and strategy resources, we knew this was a very natural merging of strengths.”



The acquisition of Commerce on Demand brings with it a partnership with Omniship, a global shipping technology firm focused on creating major cost and time savings for companies through advanced integrations. Omniship empowers companies by eliminating the barriers to adding or swapping providers, as well as creating efficiencies in the order management flow. Omniship will provide Melon’s customers with a more comprehensive and cost-effective shipping solution.



About Melon:

Founded in March 2017 in Chicago by Ryan Nicholson, Melon is an elite, concentrated agency of driven technologists focused on delivering rich, relevant digital experiences that transform businesses and drive results. Melon specializes in providing world-class eCommerce solutions to B2C and B2B businesses without bloated budgets or compromised delivery. Melon is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.melonusa.com.



About Commerce on Demand:

