Tulsa, Matcha Design Included in Top 10 Social Media Marketing Agencies

Nationwide survey ranked most influential Oklahoma creative firms.

Diving into the local markets in every state, Kicksta hand-picked agencies that offer exceptional service for start-ups and small businesses that look for a social edge.



Included within the Oklahoma top ten is creative-driven marketing shop Matcha Design. For an objective eye Kicksta partnered with the influencer search engine InfluenceGrid to determine agencies that operate at the top of their game.



"Tulsa based Matcha Design helps companies communicate through goal-driven, collaborative, and award-winning design. The agency has been helping clients find their creative groove since 2004 through services including branding, interface design, and copywriting." Source: kicksta.co



