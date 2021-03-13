Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hungry Planet® Press Release

Receive press releases from Hungry Planet®: By Email RSS Feeds: Hungry Planet® Donates 10,000 Pounds of Plant-Based Meats to Two St. Louis Nonprofits

St. Louis, MO, March 13, 2021 --(



St. Louis Food Share Network passed out Hungry Planet® plant-based meats during their food drives on February 24th and March 3rd at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in St. Louis, MO. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to educating and enriching the lives of thousands of St. Louisans and holds food drives on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. As COVID-19 continues to impact many lives throughout the city, Hungry Planet’s donation will help to feed many food insecure individuals. Donated meats include Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage.



"This substantial donation from Hungry Planet was huge for us. Not only did we distribute plant-based meats to over 100 attendees at our weekly food share, we also shared the surplus with our network of churches, non-profits, and individuals throughout the St. Louis region. Thank you Hungry Planet for supporting the community!” said Casey Stinemetz, organizer of the Food Share Network.



The St. Louis Animal Rights Team (START) proudly serves Hungry Planet® at various events and is grateful to receive a large supply for future gatherings. On February 22nd, START received a combination of Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage.



"Donations of bulk food to the St. Louis Animal Rights Team is considered a great advantage to our organization. Every event we host is centered around food. Although the past 12 months have been an anomaly, we usually organize events, meetings, and actions to take place every month,” said Caty Brown, board president of St. Louis Animal Rights Team.



START focuses on outreach leafleting and protesting inhumane treatment of animals. They annually host The Turkey Free Thanksgiving , New Years Day Dinner, and Great American Meat-Out. Guests purchase tickets to each all-you-can-eat meal held at various venues. Two or three times a year, START tables at local events such as Earth Day and Taste of St. Louis Vegan Fest. At each event, the team sells and serves delicious vegan food.



On holidays including Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, START’s free potlucks feed up to 50 guests. START supplies the main course, which always features plant-based meat. Volunteers always eat for free, and no one is ever turned away if unable to buy a fundraiser ticket. The team also hopes to make food to support local animal rescuers who ensure no pet is ever left out in the cold.



About Hungry Planet®

Hungry Planet®, Inc. makes chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis MO, the company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Well known to those in the plant-based meat category for their variety and superior nutrition, they develop meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. With a full range of naturally flavored proteins, their meats can be used in any cuisine without compromise and use fewer resources from planet to plate while being superior for consumers and the environment. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, founded Hungry Planet® because they recognize that even though our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. The company is hungry to transform our food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods St. Louis, MO, March 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hungry Planet® recently donated 900 cases or around 10,000 pounds of plant-based meats to the St. Louis Food Share Network and the St. Louis Animal Rights Team. These generous donations demonstrate Hungry Planet’s commitment to serving the local community and compliment the company’s mission to bend the curve on personal and planetary health.St. Louis Food Share Network passed out Hungry Planet® plant-based meats during their food drives on February 24th and March 3rd at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in St. Louis, MO. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to educating and enriching the lives of thousands of St. Louisans and holds food drives on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. As COVID-19 continues to impact many lives throughout the city, Hungry Planet’s donation will help to feed many food insecure individuals. Donated meats include Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage."This substantial donation from Hungry Planet was huge for us. Not only did we distribute plant-based meats to over 100 attendees at our weekly food share, we also shared the surplus with our network of churches, non-profits, and individuals throughout the St. Louis region. Thank you Hungry Planet for supporting the community!” said Casey Stinemetz, organizer of the Food Share Network.The St. Louis Animal Rights Team (START) proudly serves Hungry Planet® at various events and is grateful to receive a large supply for future gatherings. On February 22nd, START received a combination of Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage."Donations of bulk food to the St. Louis Animal Rights Team is considered a great advantage to our organization. Every event we host is centered around food. Although the past 12 months have been an anomaly, we usually organize events, meetings, and actions to take place every month,” said Caty Brown, board president of St. Louis Animal Rights Team.START focuses on outreach leafleting and protesting inhumane treatment of animals. They annually host The Turkey Free Thanksgiving , New Years Day Dinner, and Great American Meat-Out. Guests purchase tickets to each all-you-can-eat meal held at various venues. Two or three times a year, START tables at local events such as Earth Day and Taste of St. Louis Vegan Fest. At each event, the team sells and serves delicious vegan food.On holidays including Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, START’s free potlucks feed up to 50 guests. START supplies the main course, which always features plant-based meat. Volunteers always eat for free, and no one is ever turned away if unable to buy a fundraiser ticket. The team also hopes to make food to support local animal rescuers who ensure no pet is ever left out in the cold.About Hungry Planet®Hungry Planet®, Inc. makes chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis MO, the company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Well known to those in the plant-based meat category for their variety and superior nutrition, they develop meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. With a full range of naturally flavored proteins, their meats can be used in any cuisine without compromise and use fewer resources from planet to plate while being superior for consumers and the environment. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, founded Hungry Planet® because they recognize that even though our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. The company is hungry to transform our food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods Contact Information Hungry Planet

Jolee Keplinger

850-688-0653



HungryPlanetFoods.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hungry Planet® Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend