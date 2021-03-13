PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nashville Religion Communicators Learn from Seasoned Professional About Broadcasting in Ministry


The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, March 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

In March, RCC members were excited to hear from a seasoned professional who has decades of experience in the field of broadcasting and how one can use this to spread the good word. Guest speaker Jeffrey Anderson, who has been in international Christian broadcasting since 1982 spoke about his experiences and the various data he’s accumulated on how to reach people where they are at, the conversation was called Pivoting in a World-Wide Crisis - The Need for Readiness, Yet Expecting the Unexpected.

Anderson was with The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc. for 12 years, including a position as Programming and Operations Manager of Middle East Television for five years. Since 1994, he has had a consulting business - Jeffrey P. Anderson and Associates: International Television Start-Ups, Programming, and Productions. His clients have been worldwide, but especially in Asia. Mr. Anderson, his wife Beverly, and two children, were Presbyterian missionaries to Japan in the latter part of the 1980s. Between 1993 and 2015, the Andersons were involved in a total of 25 summer mission trips among the four of them. Since 2016, Mr. Anderson and his wife have been missionaries with Far East Broadcasting Company.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.
